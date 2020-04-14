Lincoln Airport seeing 3-8 passengers a day

The Lincoln Airport said going forward, they're going to be losing over $240,000 a month because of COVID-19.

(Source: KOLN).

Luckily, it was announced on Tuesday that the airport will be getting over $5 million from a federal grant to help.

David Haring, the Executive Director of the Lincoln Airport, said that the grant money will go towards ensuring job safety for the more than 80 employees at the Lincoln Airport.

Like many other places, the Lincoln Airport is a ghost town right now, with employees working at home and few passengers on flights.

"On an average day prior to this, we would see about 500-600 passengers come through, and now we see three to eight total... come through... on five flights, four or five flights," Haring said.

Haring said it's obvious the airport is going to feel the effects of the changes. They already are, with immediate loss of money from parking, shops inside and food. He expects it to get worse.

"The uncertainty of this is what makes things so challenging, we have no idea what normal looks like after this, we have no idea what the triggers are to return to normal, and so trying to create a plan is extremely challenging," Haring said.

But the airport was on the list of others in the state receiving money from the Cares Act Grant to airports.

The LNK Airport will get $5.6 million.

"There's a tendency, understandably so, to perhaps lay off staff or reduce work force in a cost cutting measure, and the federal government does not want to see that, neither do businesses, so this is really designed to help with that and protect staffing," said Haring.

Haring said right now they're grateful to be on that list and ensure employee safety. Over the next few days, they'll be able to have a better look at how the money will be used.

"In the short term what I can see is that it does allow us to continue down that road of making sure our staff are protected and operations can continue to move forward," Haring said.

Going forward, Haring thinks aviation as a whole will look extremely different when this is all over.

Haring said he's not sure what the future holds but they are taking it day-by-day at the airport.