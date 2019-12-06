New TSA PreCheck Lane comes to Lincoln Airport

Traveling over the holidays is probably a common theme for a lot of people, and going through airport security is just one of those things you have to do. But if you're flying out of the Lincoln Airport, the new TSA PreCheck lane may cut down on your travel time.

"TSA created kind of a blended program, where even though don't have the true, dedicated line, we're still able to offer all of the amenities that the PreCheck, people that are enrolled in that program have gotten used to in other airports," said David Haring, Executive Director at Lincoln Airport.

This amenity is something Haring said will make the airport more competitive.

"The benefit of flying out of Lincoln, versus flying out of Omaha, you know, we're never going to have the frequency but we're trying to make sure we have all the amenities that exist there, so it's definitely helpful to have that to us to sell it as a package," said Haring.

PreCheck means shoes get to stay on and items, like laptops or 4 ounce liquids get to stay in your bag. This makes zipping through security in Lincoln that much easier.

"I can get in quicker and not wait in line," said Jay Gnuse, traveler. "It's a great deal."

Haring said Lincoln Airport is seeing 12 percent more people on average than they were at this time last year. That totals out to about 15,000 more passengers. This PreCheck could not come at a better time.

"We want to differentiate the experience in Lincoln for good reasons, and in order to do that, we have to make sure that we have all those expected amenities in place so we don't differentiate for negative reasons," said Haring.

Registering for PreCheck requires filling out an online form and doing an in-person interview. That part of the process has not come to Lincoln, but Haring said it could come soon. To register, click on this link to visit the TSA website.

Haring said adding PreCheck to the Lincoln Airport is just one more way to make Lincoln the airport people choose to travel with regularly.