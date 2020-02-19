Lincoln Airport to receive $810,000 from U.S. Department of Transportation

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $10.7 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 18 airports in Nebraska.

According to the Department of Transportation, the Lincoln Airport will receive $360,000 to buy snow removal equipment and $450,000 to update the Airport Master Plan.

The funds are part of a $520.5 million national investment in America’s airports that was announced Wednesday by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

Here is the full list of Nebraska airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants:

• Albion Municipal Airport—$236,700 to fund runway surface and joint sealing.

• Alma Municipal Airport—$558,802 to fund taxiway construction.

• Blair Municipal Airport – $750,000 to fund parking lot improvements and to build an access road.

• Cram Field—$229,500 to fund the installation of navigational aids.

• Central City Municipal Airport/Larry Reineke Field—$380,052 to fund taxiway lighting and navigational aids.

• Cozad Municipal Airport—$479,566 to fund apron rehabilitation.

• Fairbury Municipal Airport – $345,000 to fund the sealing of runway pavement surface and joints.

• Hartington Municipal Airport/Bud Becker Field—$549,000 to fund runway rehabilitation.

• Hebron Municipal Airport—$315,000 to fund the sealing of apron pavement surface and joints, plus the sealing of taxiway pavement.

• Brewster Field—$292,500 to fund the sealing of runway pavement surface and joints.

• Jim Kelly Field—$600,000 to fund the sealing of apron, runway and taxiway pavement surface and joints.

• Nebraska City Municipal – $463,500 to fund the sealing of runway pavement surface and joints.

• North Platte Regional Airport/Lee Bird Field—$285,000 to fund an update to the Airport Master Plan Study.

• Searle Field—$600,000 to fund the building and/or improvements to a hangar.

• The O’Neill Municipal – John L. Baker Field—$300,000 to fund construction of a taxiway.

• Miller Field—$572,017 to fund the reconstruction of a runway.

• Wayne Municipal/Stan Morris Field—$2,950,000 to fund the construction of a taxiway.