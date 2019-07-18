Lincoln Animal Control investigates pit bull's death due to heat

Lincoln Animal Control is investigating the death of a pet left outside in hot temperatures on Monday.

According to LAC, a pit bull was chained outside in such a way that it got wrapped up around a pole and couldn’t get back into the shade. LAC believes it died because of a lack of water and prolonged time spent in the sun.

The dog had access to water, but once it got tangled it couldn’t get to it. No tickets have been given out as of yet. An investigation is still ongoing.

According to LAC, there have been 52 neglect-related complaints for dogs between July 8 to July 18. 26 dogs were found in cars, 12 did not have access to water or shade and 14 having other neglect-related charges.

LAC is ticking individuals for these transgressions, though it is unclear how many citations have been issued.

“We take this very seriously and officers will write citations if they find a dog in a car in hot temperatures,” said Officer Scott Lowry, field supervisor.