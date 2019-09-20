Authorities investigating video of individual throwing dog over fence

Lincoln Animal Control has launched an investigation into a video sent to 1011 NOW that shows a young man throw a small dog over a tall fence.

Image taken from video that shows an individual throwing a small dog over a fence in Lincoln.

The video, sent to 1011 on Friday morning, shows the individual get out of a vehicle in Lincoln with a dog in his arms, run up to the fence, and throw it over.

The victim then runs back into the vehicle as the driver, who is taking the video, drives away.

The driver then turns the camera on himself and is seen laughing.

1011 sent the video to Lincoln Police, who passed it along to Lincoln Animal Control.

Lincoln Animal Control said they are not commenting on possible citations, but are actively investigating and would like to speak to those involved.

1011 NOW chose to blur the faces of those involved as their age is unclear.

