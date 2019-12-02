Lincoln Animal Control rescues cat, head was stuck in jar

Lincoln Animal Control rescued a cat that had its head stuck in a jar on Monday.

Animal Control received several complaints Monday morning of an orange tabby cat running around the area of N 61st Street and Platte Avenue with a jar stuck on its head. An officer was able to track down the cat and safely remove the peanut-butter jar from its head.

The cat is currently awaiting claim at the Capital Humane Society. According to the Capital Humane Society, the cat is in good health though a bit stressed.

To contact the Capital Humane Society, call 1-402-441-4488 or go to their Admissions & Assessment Center at 2320 Park Boulevard Lincoln.