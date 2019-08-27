Lincoln Board of Education passes 2019-20 budget

The Lincoln Public School's 2019-2020 budget was passed on Tuesday. As the district has grown by about 3,000 students over the last five years, leaders say the budget includes funding which focuses on student growth and student learning.

The passed budget includes no increase to the current property tax levy. Because of a seven-percent increase in property tax valuations, LPS saw an extra $16 million this year, however, that's slightly offset by a $13.7 million reduction in State Aid. The district will also pull in some money from its cash reserve.

Of the district's $458 million General Fund, 88-percent goes toward the district, teachers, and staff salaries.