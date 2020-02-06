Lincoln CVS MinuteClinics offer free heart health screenings in February

Every February, The American Heart Association honors American Heart Month, bringing awareness to the dangers of heart disease and encouraging us all to know our numbers.

Heart disease remains the number one killer for both men and women, killing someone every 37 seconds. Starting Thursday, February 6, 2020 and for the next three Thursdays following, Lincoln CVS MinuteClinics will offer heart-health screenings at no cost. You'll be able to get your blood pressure, blood sugars and cholesterol levels checked.

"It's important to know what your numbers are so that you can take the right steps to get yourself healthy. That may be medication at times and maybe lifestyle modifications to help," CVS MinuteClinic nurse practitioner Jessica Parks tells 10/11. "One of the biggest things is watching what we eat [and our]diet. Exercise is huge. Just even being able to get out walking 30 minutes a day, maybe three or four days a week is a big thing."

The heart health screenings are being offered at the three CVS MinuteClinic locations in Lincoln. The screenings are from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, visit here.