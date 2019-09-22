Lincoln Calling brings in money for local businesses

On Sunday, one local business was busy cleaning up after a long weekend.

The owner says even though the football team was out of town, it saw thousands of customers thanks to an annual event.

Over the last few days the downtown area was full of music and speakers for Lincoln Calling, which wrapped up on Sunday.

Duffy’s Tavern was the home-base for all of it and the owner says events like this are critical for its success.

"We had people from all over the country coming in; I think we had close to 10,000 people in town,” said Scott Hatfield.

The parking lot of Duffy’s Tavern was made into a stage area for the different artists, bringing in crowds of people to listen to local music and speeches.

And that’s something Hatfield says is great for business.

"We had people in town spending money that wouldn't otherwise be here, so it kind of felt like a football Saturday downtown even though the huskers were in Illinois,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield says on a regular weekend with no husker football, it is pretty slow.

But this weekend they opened at noon and couldn't stop pouring up drinks.

"We need events like this to stay alive, and I think the city of Lincoln needs events like this for all of us to stay interested,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield says not only did it have a huge economic impact on his business but it also was great for the city as a whole.

"From hotels, to the bars and restaurants in downtown, and just all of the people coming in from out of town to spend their money here, it has a real impact,” said Hatfield.

And even though everything is now being packed up and the people are gone, he says the event goes to show people here are trying to keep Lincoln on the cutting edge going forward.

“Were just a small town in the U.S. but I think it is a pretty surprising place when people get out and look around,” said Hatfield.