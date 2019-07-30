Lincoln Children's Museum adds North Star Canvas to attraction

The Lincoln Children’s Museum is adding to one of its most popular attractions thanks to some local high school art students.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

It all had to do with a community project made by the Lincoln North Star National Art Society students. They unveiled the new backdrop for the museum’s play-theater stage.

“I love art, and seeing my idea being on a giant canvas and seeing little kids pointing at it, it feels really good,” said Elizabeth Chhoeung, a North Star student.

This is the second year North Star students have decorated a canvas for the museum. The North Star art teacher says the museum supplies them with paint and a canvas, and they're allowed to decorate it however they want. This year, it’s video game themed.