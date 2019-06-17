Lincoln Children's Museum offers childcare for Husker season

The Lincoln Children's Museum will be offering childcare during home Husker games.

Care will begin 90 minutes before kick-off and extend an hour past the end of the game. Museum members pay $35 per child for a game, and non-members pay $45 per child.

“We saw a need for families in the community during the games, and figured we would be the perfect place for kiddos to hang out while their parents are in the stadium,” said the Museum’s Director of Community and Learning, Lindsay Bartlett.

Game Day Play Date is offered for children age 3 through 12. During their play date children will receive a snack, play on the Museum floor and participate in game day activities.

Museum play dates are offered for the following games:

Aug 31 - South Alabama

Sep 14 - Northern IL

Sep 28 - Ohio State

Oct 5 - Northwestern

Oct 26 - Indiana

Nov 16 - Wisconsin

Nov 29 – Iowa

Registration is limited, for more information go to www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.