Lincoln Children's Museum offers activities to do during social distancing

Lincoln Children’s Museum extends their mission of inviting children to create, discover and learn through the power of play even though their doors are closed to support recommendations for community-wide social distancing.

The Museum is providing meaningful fun through online and in-home activities to take advantage of now, including a curbside pickup Make-Your-Own Spring House Kit, an online Museum Toy Store and a daily Boredom Busters Facebook Live event.

“We are happily taking on the challenge of altering our in-museum experience for this temporary situation with at-home activities, says museum director of operations and engagement Mandy Haase-Thomas, “we are also using this time to prepare a better-than-ever environment for when we are able to re-open.”

“We want to again hear the laughter, see the smiles, and witness the learning of our community’s youth,” said executive director Tara Knuth. “We want to be here when this is all over; as a non-profit, we are having to get creative with existing resources in order to adapt and evolve programming, especially given the decrease in revenue while having the museum closed to the public.

Lincoln Children’s Museum has provided a number of ways community members can take advantage of its learning resources while also supporting the Museum: purchasing a Make-Your-Own Spring House Kit, toys for curbside pickup or gift cards through the Museum’s online store, purchasing new, renewal, or gift memberships.

All memberships purchased during the closure will be “frozen” and then automatically activated upon re-opening to ensure that all members receive a full, active 12-month experience.

The museum is also offering $10 off a Basic or Plus 1 Membership and 1 free month (over and above the adjusted activation period).

making monetary donations online here.

Funds will help develop the programs that serve the residents of our city and state, even with museum doors temporarily closed and revenue stalled.