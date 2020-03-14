Lincoln Children’s Museum temporarily closes amid coronavirus precautions

The Lincoln Children’s Museum has temporarily closed to the public until further notice as of 5:00 p.m., March 13. They will remain closed as they monitor this developing situation.

Specific Programming Information:

Memberships: The museum will be extending current memberships by the number of days they remain closed.

Events: All upcoming museum sponsored events are postponed with the intention of rescheduling later in the year.

Camps: As the situation unfolds, the museum will keep families updated on their plans for camps on April 10, April 13 and beyond.

Birthday Parties, Field Trips, and Private Rentals: Families and organizations with current reservations will be contacted directly with more information.

Please watch the Lincoln Children’s Museum website and Facebook page for additional information.