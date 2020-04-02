Lincoln Children’s Museum to host socially-distanced inverse “Parade On P”

The Lincoln Children's Museum will be holding an inverse parade. One where the parade entries stand on the sidewalks and the parade attendees drive down the street.

Ensuring that COVID social distancing measures are strictly followed, characters including superheroes and other local favorites will be on the sidewalk of both sides ​of P Street from 13th Street to Centennial Mall this Saturday, April 4th from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

The Museum invites you to hop in the car with your family and cruise downtown. With a fun, printable, “road-trip” type game available for download from their website homepage (lincolnchildrensmuseum.org) the museum encourages you to engage in a drive-through game of “I-Spy” from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle.

“This is traditionally the time of year we host our annual Superhero Day at the museum, so in looking for alternative ways to share our fun with you we’ve planned this free, family-friendly event,” says museum executive director, Tara Knuth. “Characters will be safe distances apart from one another on the sidewalk to follow CDC and LLCHD social distancing directives. Families should remain in their vehicles and use appropriate road safety regulations if they plan to drive by.”

Families are encouraged to make multiple loops around the route to ensure they see all attending characters, must abide by all traffic laws, and should not stop nor exit their vehicles. The Museum hopes families have fun with the experience by honking, waving, and laughing together as a family.