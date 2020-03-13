Lincoln Children's Zoo closed until further notice

The Lincoln Children's Zoo has made the decision to close until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Below is a statement released Friday afternoon:

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our staff, guests and greater community, Lincoln Children's Zoo is temporarily closing to the public as of Friday, March 13th at 5 p.m. until further notice. Based on local health concerns regarding COVID-19 we feel it is our responsibility to do our part to lesson the spread of this pandemic and to protect our guests, staff and larger community. The decision to close is not one we have made lightly.

As always the welfare of our staff, guests, and the animals in our care remains a top priority. Critical operations staff, such as zoo keepers and medical care providers will continue to work to ensure the high-level care and well-being of the Zoo's animals and infrastructure. All other full-time non-essential staff will work remotely if able, while those who cannot complete their jobs from home will receive paid leave.

Lincoln Children's Zoo has thoughtfully prepared for this instance and remains committed to the animals in our care. Additional food and medical supplies have been procured and we will continue to closely monitor our stock as well as work with distributors through the coming weeks and months to maintain our inventory.

The safety and health of our guests, staff and community is of vital importance to Lincoln Children's Zoo. We thank you for your understanding and we look forward to welcoming you and your family again soon.

