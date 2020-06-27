Lincoln Children's Zoo debuts new electric engine

The Lincoln Children's Zoo debuted a new electric engine on Saturday. The engine, named Jim, was donated in Jim Seacrest's honor by his wife, Rhonda Seacrest.

Jim was known to love children and trains. The engine is all-electric and one of four that are running across the country.

Because the engine is electric, it's expected to last longer than the zoo's previous engines. And it's expected to be cleaner for the environment.

"The zoo is a conservation organization," said John Chapo, President & CEO of Lincoln Children's Zoo. "We're about conserving things; we're conserving energy and doing it the right way by having this green technology at the zoo."

Rhonda and Jim's family were the first to take a ride on the train before it opened up to the public. Crews are required to sanitize the coaches after every ride.

