Lincoln Children's Zoo gears up for first ever Zoo Lights powered by LES

Despite it being only days past Halloween, the Lincoln Children's Zoo's holiday preparations are well underway for a brand new holiday event.

Linemen from the Lincoln Electric System hang LED lights in trees at the Lincoln Children's Museum in preparation for the first-ever Zoo Lights powered by LES event.

Employees for the zoo have been stringing lights since September, getting ready for the inaugural Zoo Lights powered by LES, a 10/11 NOW sponsored event.

"We just thought there was a void in the community for a signature holiday event," Shelley Sahling-Zart, Vice President for LES said. "Both LES and the Lincoln Children's Zoo have been in the community for over 50 years so it seemed like a natural fit."

LES is not only a financial supporter for the event, but have provided man-power as well.

Linemen were at the zoo Monday morning using cherry-pickers to hang lights on three large trees at the zoo's entrance.

By the time all the lights are hung at the zoo there will be more than 250,000.

"It's going to be a beautiful show," Sarah Wood with the Lincoln Children's Zoo said. "There will be animal silhouettes, train rides, hot cocoa, just a lot of wonderful, magical memories and opportunities for families."

Wood said the showstoppers of the event will be a 40-foot dancing light tree, a 34-foot lighted tree and a 60-foot light tunnel.

All of which will be powered by LED lights.

"It's going to be one of the biggest LED light displays in the country," Sahling-Zart said.

The event will run Wednesdays through Sundays from 6-9 p.m. from November 29 to December 30th. VIP ticket holders will get access beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Special tickets are required. They range in price from $10.95 to $24.95 and go on sale Tuesday.

Both Wood and Sahling-Zart said this is an event they hope to hold every year.

"What we're doing is creating a new holiday tradition for Lincoln," Wood said. "So if you're looking for something fun to do to celebrate the season, this is it."