Lincoln Children's Zoo re-opens 80 days after closing for COVID19

It's just like your regular Lincoln Children's Zoo experience, except socially distanced. You can see all the animals by following the Wild Life Walk, a one-way track around the entire zoo.

It started on June 1, the same day the DHM changed in Lancaster County.

For recent 2nd grade graduate, Harrison, a day at the zoo is a welcomed break from distance learning.

"It was hard and not fun," Harrison said.

Many people were happy to be back at the Zoo on the Wild Life Walk.

"We're excited to come back to the zoo and get some outdoor time that's not in our backyard," said Tracy Lockwood, zoo member.

The Wildlife Walk is one way the Zoo could reopen. The walk comes with "stand here" stickers, taped off routes and frequent hand sanitizer stops.

"All your favorite animals are here, but it's a little bit different," said John Chapo, Lincoln Children's Zoo. "We recommend masks to wear, you need to get a ticket, a timed ticket now, so we can stage people through the zoo for social distancing."

The Zoo costs $13,000 per day to keep running, so reopening relieves some financial pressure.

"During closure, if there is no revenue it does hurt us financially," said Chapo. "So seeing people walk back in the gate, helping out the zoo. We've even had people just hand us contributions."

For many families, a day spent outside of their own four walls is a big win.

"It's fun to do different from what we've been doing on a day-to-day basis, for sure," Lockwood said. "We learn about the animals and what they're doing. We miss them, we haven't seem them for several months now."

Chapo said as long as there are requirements in place, families can keep scheduling tickets for the Wildlife Walk.

"That's why the Lincoln Children's Zoo is here, to serve our community," Chapo said. "So now that we have this opportunity to open the gates and welcome guests back in. Enriching lives through interaction with living things."

Chapo said it's not totally back to normal, but it's a step in the right direction.