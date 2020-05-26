Lincoln Children's Zoo reopens June 1 with Wildlife Walk

The Lincoln Children's Zoo announced it will reopen Monday, June 1 with a Wildlife Walk.

The walk will mark the first time people have been able to visit the zoo since it was closed March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the zoo, the Wildlife Walk will be a one-way path through the zoo that will include visits to many outdoor animal exhibits.

A number of safety measures are said to be in place, including limiting the number of guests per group, adding physical barriers and encouraging social distancing and mask usage. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will also be added, and touch points such as doors, handles, benches, tables and chairs will be continuously cleaned.

Zoo staff will be required to wear personal protective equipment when in the park and have their temperatures taken before reporting for work.

In a press release, indoor building will remain closed to visitors.

Tickets for the Wildlife Walk go on sale Friday, May 29. Customers will be limited to six tickets.