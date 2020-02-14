Lincoln Children's Zoo welcomes a new baby

Congratulations are in order for the Lincoln Children's Zoo. On Friday, the zoo announced they've welcomed a new baby.

For the first time, a Colobus Monkey was born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. The baby was born in mid-January.

Colobus Monkeys are an endangered species and the Lincoln Children's Zoo is committed to conserving and breeding endangered species.

While the baby was born a month ago, zoo staff members don't know the gender yet. The mother has been nurturing the baby very closely since its birth.

The newborn Colobus Monkeys has a pink face and white fur. Around one month old, their fur will begin to change color and will gain the black and white adult coloration at about three months old.

As the weather warms up, the mom and baby will be outside for Lincoln Children's Zoo visitors to see.