Lincoln chocolate shop brings delights on Valentine's Day

The Chocolate Season closed for the day after they worked non-stop, having helped lots of people make their Saturday a special Valentine's Day. It's the shop's first year in Lincoln and they said customers went above and beyond their expectations for Valentine's Days sales.

7,000 truffles and 14 days later, Erika Jensen and her husband, Bradley, closed the doors on the Chocolate Season's first Valentine's Day in Lincoln.

"What expectations I had, it has surpassed it," Erika said.

Erika handles the chocolate, she and staff spent all day hand-making treats for those seeking a last-minute gift. From dipped apples, caramel corn, dipped Oreos, graham crackers and truffles. All handmade.

"When people get something that wasn't mass produced you know we hand painted it and filled it with something wonderful," Erika said.

And in-between making lattes, Bradley handles shipments.

"Shipped 150 chocolate boxes across the nation," Bradley said.

This may be the couple's first Valentine's Day in Lincoln, but this operation is nothing new for Bradley and Erika, who've spent 13 Valentine's Days focused on helping others celebrate.

"It's my favorite thing in the world..." Bradley said.

"I'm so blessed to work every day with Brad, he makes life wonderful," Erika said.

