Lincoln Christian collects Christmas gifts for Gifts of Love store

Lincoln Christian students from grades kindergarten through 12th grade brought in donations to give to the Gifts of Hope store.

Students at Lincoln Christian hold their donations before giving them to City Impact.

City Impact told the school about its plan in November and kids brought in nearly hundreds of gifts Wednesday.

Several of the presents included games, stuffed animals and other toys. A handful of people also brought in bicycles.

Angela Pillow used to get her kids presents from Gifts of Love and wants to do her part to help the community.

"It's more than coming and getting a toy. It's more than just coming and getting an item. It's more than just giving. It's literally making Christmas brighter. It means a lot that it is changing lives," Pillow said.

City Impact will continue collecting presents for their event running from Dec. 8 through Dec. 16. Gifts of Love offers presents up to a 70% discount.