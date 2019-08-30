Lincoln Christian kicks off season under new lights

Football is back in a big way here in the capital city with the sound of the band, the cheer of the crowd and for one Lincoln high school the hum of the lights for the very first time.

Lincoln Christian School has only been playing at home for the past three seasons and Friday they played for the very first time at night.

Football players current and past came back to Lincoln Christian to watch history happen.

“It’s a really unique time to be here to see the strides for the past seven years really,” said Cole Dwork, an offensive coordinator and former LCS football player. “Tonight it really feels like it’s all coming together.”

The lights come in the fourth season the team has been playing at home near 84th and Old Cheney. They cost about $250,000. It is part of a nearly $1.5 million dollar renovation project over the last year, paid completely with donations.

“Men and women that have sacrificed so much or invested so much for us to have these opportunities,” said Dr. Zach Kassebaum the superintendent of the school. “Tonight has really just been a celebration.”

For many players of the past the lights seemed like a distant dream from the field they remember.

“When we practiced here, we had rocks on the field. We had to walk rows on the practice field to pick out the rocks,” said Dwork. “To see where we’re at, to see the lights, to see that we have a home stadium and we’re not playing on someone else’s campus it’s really exciting.”

The culture is not as much about winning and losing it’s about celebrating a new tradition and continuing to grow a program.

“We had our first home football game ever just a few years ago,” said Hunter Hohlen, a former player. “It has slowly come to what it is today. Our first home field under the lights so we are really excited to see the boys play as hard as they can just to show what we’ve worked for.”

