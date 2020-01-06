Lincoln City Council approves $5K tax credit for home buys in 'Extremely Blighted' areas

The City Council approved a new map and study done by the Urban Development Department on Monday. The map defines areas that qualify as "extremely blighted" and now fall into the state Income Tax Credit Program.

The City Council approved a new map and study done by the Urban Development Department on Monday. The map defines areas that qualify as "extremely blighted" and now fall into the state Income Tax Credit Program. (Source: Ellis Wiltsey)

Extremely blighted areas are ones that, by the city's definition, the average unemployment rate is at least 200 percent of the average unemployment rate and the area's average poverty rate must exceed 20 percent. The new initiative is to encourage people to buy and live in homes in these areas.

"(You) can't go buy a house and then sell the house to your a relative," said Dan Marvin, Urban Development Department. " (It) has to be an arms length transaction."

The $5,000 tax credit does not apply to people who already live in those areas, or people who purchase property to rent to others.

The City Council approved the change 6 to 0. According to documents submitted with the project, 11 percent of the city has been declared extremely blighted.