Lincoln City Council passes ordinance change banning vaping in businesses

The Lincoln City Council has passed an ordinance changing the landscape of vaping in the Capital City.

The council approved the new vaping ordinance at a meeting on Monday, 7-0.

Under the ordinance change, vaping will not be allowed in places like restaurants, bars and businesses, the same law that currently applies to cigarettes.

Last Monday, many health officials testified for the change, citing concerns about non-regulation and second-hand smoke.

“Businesses are looking at you and asking for you to look at this as a favorable ordinance,” said Lisa Henning with the Nebraska Safety Council. “To put them in a position that they can rely on the city to say it’s against the law, we're gonna back it.”

A majority of those in opposition to the change come from the vaping industry, either shop owners or patrons. They say vaping is a healthier alternative.

“Tobacco you smoke a burning combustible material that puts 8,000 chemicals into your system,” said Tim Bone the Director of Operations for Alohma Vapors at last Monday’s meeting. “Vaping uses a solution of nicotine that occurs naturally.”

Lincoln has 16 vape shops with lounges, and the ordinance change no longer allows people to vape inside these establishments in any capacity.

