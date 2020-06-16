Lincoln City Councilors unanimously approve hate crime ordinance

This week, Lincoln City Councilors unanimously approved a hate crime ordinance for the capital city.

This week, Lincoln City Councilors unanimously approved a hate crime ordinance for the capital city.

It follows the same day ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that LGBTQ+ workers are protected under current job discrimination laws.

The move in Lincoln creates a separate offense for a person who violates the ordinance with the intent to intimidate another person.

The Supreme Court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”