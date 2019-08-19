Lincoln City Golf offers program for veterans

Lincoln City Golf invites qualifying veterans to participate in a free six-week developmental golf program beginning August 29. The PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) program meets every Thursday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. through October 3 at Holmes Lake Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th Street.

The program uses golf to bring veterans together to share in fraternity, exercise, and friendly competition. The program is open to all veterans enrolled in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. All veterans who complete the program will receive a PGA HOPE Card and other benefits including discounted fees, equipment, and league play.

PGA HOPE is led by PGA professionals who have training in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. The pros help introduce many veterans to the game and give tips to those with more experience. In 2018, the program assisted over 2,000 veterans in over 60 programs across the country and continues to expand nationwide.

“PGA HOPE helps veterans learn the game while providing an opportunity to socialize and build community with people who have had similar experiences,” said Adam Jacobsen of the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs. “Another benefit of the program is the bond between generations linked by their time serving our country.” Jacobsen was involved with the PGA HOPE program in Omaha last year, where he worked with the Nebraska Section PGA on adaptive equipment needs for the participating veterans.

Registration is limited and applications are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Contact Adam Jacobsen at adam.jacobsen@va.gov to register. For more information on PGA HOPE or other golf programs, visit LincolnCityGolf.org.