Lincoln City Libraries offering classroom loan bags for teachers

Lincoln City Libraries is offering collections of books available in bags for use by teachers. Each bag contains 20 to 30 copies of a title, and over 60 titles are available Most of the selections are appropriate for students in upper elementary grades and middle school. Bags with the current year’s Golden Sower chapter book nominees are part of this collection.

The classroom loan bags may be reserved by calling 402-441-8566 during regular business hours. The bags are checked out for a calendar month.

For information about Lincoln City Libraries and its collections, visit lincolnlibraries.org.