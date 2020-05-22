Lincoln City Libraries host drive-thru book drop off

The Lincoln City Libraries have been closed to the public for more than two months and people have been holding on to those books since then.

Originally, all checked out material was due May 1, then it got pushed back to June 1. Now all check out materials are due July 1. But the libraries have created a socially distant way to drive through and drop off.

Lincoln City Libraries said they're as ready to get books returned as you are.

"We know some really popular materials have been in people's homes for a while, and we know others are waiting for them," said Pat Leach, Director of Lincoln City Libraries. "So what is great about getting returns again is that we can keep that cycle going of those popular materials getting out, getting read, getting returned and then ready for the next person."

You can drive through and drop off books at any Lincoln Library branch again next Friday, May 29, and the designated book drops will reopen starting on June 1.

All returned materials will be quarantined for three days before being checked in and used to fill wait lists.

All libraries now offer pickup service only until further notice. Users may reserve materials at lincolnlibraries.org or by calling 402-441-8500. They will be notified when materials are ready and provided with pickup instructions.

All library programming, including the bookmobile, has been cancelled until further notice.