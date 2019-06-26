Lincoln City Libraries giving out a sweet deal

Lincoln City Libraries are giving out Dairy Queen coupons.

The sweet deal will run from July 1-7 for those who check out books, attend a library event or participate in the Summer Reading Challenge through Lincoln libraries.

Coupons are only available while supplies last. These coupons will give library goers discounted or free items at the restaurant. There is a limit of one coupon per visit per day and coupon supplies may vary by location.

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) reminds residents that there is still time to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge. Current participants are urged to complete the program and earn prize sheets before July 31. Visit lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge for more information about the Challenge.

All library locations will be closed July 4, but events are scheduled at most branches next week.

For more information about LCL and its summer activities, visit lincolnlibraries.org.



