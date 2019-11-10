Lincoln City crews to prepare for winter weather Sunday night

According to Lincoln officials, 20 City crews will begin patrolling arterial, bus and school routes at midnight due to snow forecasted for Sunday night. Crews will apply granular salt pre-wet with brine. Additional resources will be deployed as necessary.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Slick roads are possible Monday morning.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.