Lincoln Co. Inmates accused of assaulting and robbing another inmate

An inmate in the Lincoln County Detention Center told staff he was assaulted and robbed by four men inside the jail on Tuesday.

Deputies used video footage to discover the four inmates who entered the inmates cell and assaulted him. It also showed the four take personal items from the inmate.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Nathan Urbina, 20-year-old Chase Lenz-Schurr, 22-year -old Terrence Alexander and 22-year old Romello Taylor. All are facing Robbery a Class II Felony charges.

Deputies say the investigation is not over and more charges may be coming.

