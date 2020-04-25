Lincoln Community Centers work to get COVID-19 PSAs out to non-English speakers

Information is power when it comes to the coronavirus. For many of us, daily briefings, conferences and PSAs are all in our native language. But for those in our community that speak different languages, extra efforts are being made to make sure they too get the message.

No matter what language a person speaks, they probably know about the coronavirus. Officials have been working for over a month to keep most informed, and now they're working to make sure everybody, no matter their native language, has the information they need to make an impact on the coronavirus.

You've seen the sign language interpreters at every conference. Making sure everybody gets the message vital to Lincoln's success in fighting the virus. Now community centers in Lincoln are working to make sure everybody can understand what they need to do.

"If you get the message out and people don't understand it, not much is going to happen. It has to be clear, concise and understood by the receiver to make the necessary changes," said Romeo Guerra, the Executive Director at El Centro de Las Americas.

Just last week, El Centro De Las Americas, along with the city, released a PSA. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said they're aiming to reach everyone in the city with their own language.

"We want to make sure that we're protecting all of our residents in Lincoln and Lancaster County," Mayor Gaylor Baird said. "Trying to find ways to reach folks in nontraditional ways, or ways that would be most impactful is paramount to our approach."

El Centro is just one of many centers teaming up to make sure everybody knows how to fight the coronavirus. The Good Neighbor Community Center is teaming up with the Asian Cultural Center to create a PSA in Arabic.

Guerra and Randa said the more people know about how to fight coronavirus, the better.

"If the message is understood and behaviors are changed, it not only impacts the population you're trying to get at, it impacts everybody because it's a public health issue."

The city said they're lending their communications crew to the cultural centers to get the word out to more people. In a press conference on Friday, Mayor Gaylor Baird said they're working to get interpreters for the press conferences too.