Lincoln Community Foundation prepares for Give to Lincoln Day

On Thursday, the Lincoln Community Foundation will host its ninth Give to Lincoln day where it'll accept online donations to give to non-profits. The foundation has received a record number of $500,000 for donations. The foundation's president Barbara Bartle said this year is especially important in helping non-profits.

"Our non-profits have been on the front lines." Bartle said, "Not only are they serving, but many of them are also the most vulnerable populations in the community." 448 non-profits are currently on the list.

Non-profits range from working with animals, environment, education and arts and culture. Bartle said many have missed out on sources of revenue.

"There have been so many fundraisers that were canceled because of the pandemic." Bartle said, "So the non-profits need us in the community more than ever." The lead sponsor for the event is West Gate Bank.

For every donation the Lincoln Community Foundation receives, it'll match. The minimum donation accepted is $10. Bartle said this is an opportunity to help out some of your neighbors.

"There's such a great need and so many are pulling together. It's going to be a great day," Bartle said. The Lincoln Community Foundation will not be able to meet at the Town Square this year due to COVID-19. Bartle is encouraging people to chalk up their sidewalks to celebrate the day.