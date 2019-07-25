Lincoln County Inmate at large after not returning to jail

A Lincoln County Inmate is wanted after he failed to return from a counseling appointment on Wednesday. Officials with the Lincoln County Detention Center say William Butrick II did not return to the jail around 12:30 p.m.

The 27-year-old was released earlier in the day as protocol for sentenced inmates to walk to his counseling appointment. He is considered "at large." There is a plan to issue an escape warrant. There is an an intensive search by deputies and local police.

Mr. Butrick’s original charges included Driving Under Suspension, Probation Violation and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Officials want you to call the sheriff's office, 308-532-2468, or Crimestoppers, 308-534-8400, if you have information on his location.