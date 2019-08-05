Commissioners agree to start discussion Lincoln County Jail expansion

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer is ready to see the Detention Center grow. Kramer says the jail was designed to to just that when it was built.

First steps were taken Monday as the Lincoln County Commissioners agreed to begin the process of understanding the quote, "scope and process" of an expansion.

Sheriff Kramer presented current numbers estimating an expansion of the northeast corner onto the jail's current lawn area- providing at least 58 more beds. He says it could generate an estimated annual income of more than $3.5-million dollars for Lincoln County and crete at least 8 more jobs.

Sheriff Kramer says the cost of the project will increase as time goes by, stating that the estimate from 2016 went up $400,000, and that the jail could be generating income and providing more jobs now.