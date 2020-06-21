Lincoln DJ's discuss DHM's, wedding changes to start June 22

Starting Monday, 89 of Nebraska's 93 counties will move to phase 3 of Gov. Ricketts' directed health measures. One of the changes includes larger indoor and outdoor gatherings along with dancing at weddings. DJ and owner of 5 Star Entertainment Bob Settel said his business has had a tough go of it the last three months.

"We're going to take what we can get." Settell said, "You have to be mindful and respectful of everybody's wishes as far as masks and social distancing and all that good stuff." According to Gov. Ricketts's new DHM's, indoor weddings can be at 50 percent capacity and outdoor weddings at 75 percent capacity. Both can not exceed 10,000 people. Settel said the new changes are beneficial, but many have already rescheduled weddings for later dates.

"We've had over 40 weddings we've had to postpone and move to either this fall," Settell said, "A lot of folks have said ya know what to heck with this year, let's move on to 2021." Wedding receptions can also have eight people at a table and groups larger than 8 will need to split into multiple tables. Self-serve buffets and salad bars are still prohibited. Lincoln DJ Joe Cruz said the new DHM's allow them to focus on their job more.

"It'll be great for us entertainers to not have to police it and tell people no," Cruz said. Both DJ's know business will still be a little slower than most years, but feel the new DHM's are a step towards normalcy.

"I just want to be able to give the brides and grooms the wedding that they wanted from the beginning when they started planning this a year and a half ago," Cruz said. Gov. Ricketts announced what phase 4 will look like, which includes moving all DHM's for weddings into guidance. The governor said it is undecided when Nebraska counties will move to phase 4.