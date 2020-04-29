Lincoln Diocese releases findings of investigation into deceased priest

The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln released the findings of an external investigation into a deceased priest accused of making sexual advances against college students and seminarians.

A letter from Archbishop George Lucas on Wednesday included the findings of an investigation into misconduct allegations of deceased priest Monsignor Leonard Kalin.

Kalin was the diocesan vocation director and chaplain of the Newman Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1970 to 1998. The allegations against him centered on his leadership style and the culture he promoted at the Newman Center, as well as accusations of sexual advances.

The Diocese of Lincoln hired an independent private investigator to investigate the allegations, who reviewed personnel files and conducted more than 35 in-person interviews, according to the Diocese.

The investigator’s report indicates that Kalin’s leadership style was “demanding and authoritarian, and his use of alcohol, cigarettes and frequent visits to casinos was confirmed.”

The investigation also revealed that Kalin did on occasion make sexual advances against some college students and seminarians.

Kalin died in 2008.

“We are pleased the investigation has been completed. We share these results today with our brothers and sisters in Christ to continue to build a culture of vigilance within the diocese,” said Archbishop Lucas. “We are also incredibly grateful to all those who came forward to share their experiences as part of the investigation.”

The Diocese is asking anyone affected by their experience with Kalin and needing assistance to contact the Diocese of Lincoln.

All allegations of misconduct will be investigated, the Diocese said.

To report an allegation of sexual abuse by any person in any way affiliated with the Diocese of Lincoln, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline: (800) 652-1999.