Lincoln East addresses racist messages circulating on social media

Nearly a dozen parents - all parents of black students at Lincoln East High School - showed up to a parents-only meeting on Tuesday night in the Lincoln East auditorium.

Lincoln East administrators held a meeting with parents of black students on Tuesday night to address recent incidents involving racist remarks. (Source: KOLN)

According to principal Sue Cassata, it was to address racist messages sent by Lincoln East students that had been sent and shared on Snapchat.

According to the principal, the Snapchats were about two Lincoln East students and sent from one student to another student, before being shared and circulated on social media.

Of Lincoln East's 2,300-plus students, 2.3 percent identify as Black or African American, while 80.8 percent identify as White, according to 2019-2020 statistics released by Lincoln Public Schools.

A 10/11 NOW reporter was at the hour-long meeting for about 15 minutes before being asked to leave. Afterward, a district spokeswoman said the principal declined to talk on camera.

The meeting was a follow-up to a meeting the Lincoln East administration had with only black students on Friday.

"They took our black children here at the school into a classroom last week," parent Kasandra Davis said. "And asked how they feel about things going on here at the school."

Davis told 10/11 NOW that her kids came home distraught. In a letter to parents sent more than a week ago, the principal characterized the messages as "abhorrent messages run counter to the mission and beliefs of East High School and Lincoln Public Schools."

"It is time to put a stop to the emotional abuse that is going on to our children," Davis said.

In Tuesday night's meeting, the principal said the Snapchat messages were not an isolated incident. There was another incident involving a physical altercation in the parking lot over the use of a racial slur.

"The minority students should not be tasked with trying to help the issue or try to make the issue or racism any less around here, because they're the ones enduring it," parent Janae Payne said.

The district declined to issue a statement, only sending us the email sent to parents from February 24.

"East Families,

Our administration has been dealing with an issue at school today that occurred outside of school over the weekend. We are aware of the issue and we are following our protocols and responding accordingly.

Over the weekend, racist messages about two East students were sent through Snapchat from one East student to another. These abhorrent messages run counter to the mission and beliefs of East High School and Lincoln Public Schools. Screenshots of the original messages were circulated through the weekend on different social media platforms and also among students during school today. Our administrators and staff are working with the students involved and their families to address the situation.

Families, we understand seeing this kind of language is upsetting. We encourage students to talk with a trusted adult at home or at school if they see or hear something that concerns them. Students can also report anything that concerns them through our green “Safe to Say” button on our website or on their Chromebooks.

If you have any concerns, please contact the school.

Susan Cassata

Principal"