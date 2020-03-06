Lincoln East staff member taken to hospital following accident in parking lot

A Lincoln East staff member fell to the ground in the Seacrest Field parking lot and was then struck by a vehicle Friday morning, according to the school.

Principal Susan Cassata sent a message to Lincoln East families sharing the news. Cassata said the staff member was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be further evaluated.

The accident was reported at 7:48 a.m. just before school started. Lincoln Police is classifying it as an injury accident.

"We thank the emergency medical responders for their fast response to the situation," Cassata said in the message to parents.

According to Lincoln Police, the teacher suffered non-life-threatening injuries.