Lincoln East’s School Resource Officer credited with saving woman’s life

Lincoln Police are crediting Officer Tom Stumbo with saving a woman’s life on Wednesday.

Officer Stumbo is the School Resource Officer at Lincoln East but is currently working on street patrol.

On Wednesday morning, Officer Stumbo responded to a call of a 23-year-old woman who was not breathing after an accidental drug overdose.

Officer Stumbo gave the woman Narcan and started to attach an AED before paramedics arrived on scene and took over live-saving measures.

According to Lincoln Police, the woman regained consciousness before she arrived at the hospital.

While not every Lincoln Police officer carries Narcan, every School Resource Officers does.