Lincoln Fire & Rescue opens first new station in more than 20 years

Lincoln Fire and Rescue opened a brand new fire station for the first time in more than 20 years this morning.

Station 15, at 70th and Pine Lake is now in service.

After the ribbon was cut on the building in August, the Department has been working to build up the staffing to man it, and were happy to announce Wednesday morning, they'd finally gotten there.

"The southeast area of Lincoln has been under-served for quite a while as it continues to rapidly grow," Chief Michael Despain said. "It's been a struggle for the department to recruit and retain enough people to deal with the expansion of the city and the needs that come with that in terms of emergency services."

Despain estimates the station will get 700- 1,000 calls in it's first year in service.

But most importantly, Despain said it will help reduce response times to emergencies, and therefore increase patient and property outcomes.

