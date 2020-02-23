Large fire damages three houses in North Lincoln

A large fire broke out in the 7100 block of Whitewater Lane in North Lincoln just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

LFR crews battle a fire on Whitewater Lane in Lincoln on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy Cassie Ring)

The fire is believed to have started in the garage of a home.

LFR said when crews arrived the house was fully engulfed, and houses on either side of it were damaged.

After 20 minutes the fire was under control.

According to LFR, there were no injuries to anyone at the home, but a firefighter did suffer minor injuries.

How the injury was sustained is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.