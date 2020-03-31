Four people safely escape from house fire in north Lincoln

Four men safely made it out of a home that caught fire early Tuesday morning in north Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police were dispatched to the 5800 block of N. 20th Street just before 6:00 a.m.

LFR Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said all four people got out on their own, but firefighters did have to rescue a dog. A man who lives in the home told a 10/11 NOW reporter that all four men are students at UNL.

The fire appeared to have started outside, causing fire damage to the home's attic and smoke damage inside, Bopp said.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.