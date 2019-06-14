LFR crews take defensive approach to fighting devastating house fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a devastating house fire just north of 31st and Holdrege.

One person and four cats live in the home. According to LFR, no injuries were reported.

Rescue crews were called to the scene just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames.

Fire crews immediately began a defensive, rather than offensive, approach to fighting the fire. Crews continue to work to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

According to LFR, the home was built in 1908 with an assessed value of $138,000. Investigators have not yet determined the full value of the damage.

In addition to water, crews used foam on the home. According to LFR, the foam allows for better penetration into the home. The foam also helps with fire suppression.

While the cause has not been determined, LFR said all indications are that the fire started from inside the home.