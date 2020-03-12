Lincoln Fire and Rescue to take precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said it will respond to specific calls carefully after fears of COVID-19 spread across the country.

According to LFR, duty command will ask callers questions and see if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

LFR Public Information Officer Nancy Crist said it has several ways to ensure its staff stays safe.

"This may ramp us up a notch to where we may wear isolation masks," Crist said. "We may wear isolation gowns depending on the dispatch information."

LFR also said it is not concerned about having a shortage of staff during this pandemic.

"We want the people of Lincoln to know that Lincoln Fire and Rescue is still you're fire department," Crist said.

If people are feeling sick, LFR is asking anyone to immediately contact their primary care provider.