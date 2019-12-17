Lincoln Fire and Rescue urges people to install carbon monoxide detectors

At least two people in the U.S. die from carbon monoxide poisoning every day in January. Lincoln Fire and Rescue wants you to make sure your family is safe before January begins.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, tasteless and odorless gas. It's found in fumes from any gas-burning appliances like vehicles, stoves or fireplaces. LFR recommends a carbon monoxide detector be placed on every floor of your home, especially near sleeping areas and fuel-burning appliances.

LFR says it's important to read manufactures' instructions carefully and pay attention to expiration dates or when batteries should be replaced. They suggest testing your carbon monoxide detectors monthly to make sure it's working properly.

Capt. Alan Crist with LFR tells 10/11, "Without that first-line defense of a functioning carbon monoxide detector, we really have no defense against the ill affects of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can rapidly lead to death."

As of 2017, Nebraska law requires carbon monoxide detectors in homes. The devices can cost as little as 20 dollars, but they could potentially save your life.

Duel detectors are also being sold now. They alert you of the presence of both smoke and carbon monoxide. LFR says they respond to multiple calls every day on reports of carbon monoxide being detected in homes.