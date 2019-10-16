Lincoln Firefighters Association hands out coats to kids

The Lincoln Firefighters Association handed out some of its 1,300 coats to students at Lakeview Elementary Wednesday.

The association's project is called 'Operation Warm'. It has been helping kids in Lincoln by giving them coats for the winter.

The project started with just 150 coats six years ago, given to students at Elliott elementary.

It has grown to 1,300 coats to give out to students at three different schools: Lakeview, Elliott, and Clinton Elementary.

The principal of Lakeview Elementary says of the nearly 390 students at the school, 375 were given coats Wednesday.

The Firefighters Association will visit Clinton Elementary Oct. 28 and Elliott Elementary Oct. 30.