Lincoln High hosts opportunity for students to voice concerns

One of the main reasons for the protests and riots is because people want to be heard. Now, a Lincoln Public School is creating a space for its students to voice their concerns.

Lincoln High School is creating a space for its students to voice their concerns about recent events revolving protests and riots.

Lincoln High Principal, Mark Larson, reached out to his students to discuss the recent events in Minneapolis and Lincoln. He wanted to give his students a place to process their emotions.

Around 120 Lincoln High students were together on Zoom Wednesday afternoon. The students worked in small groups with faculty and staff to discuss three main prompts.

PROMPT #1: What is your name, age, and a place you represent that you are proud of (e.g. school, country of origin, neighborhood, family)

PROMPT #2: Describe a situation where you were judged because of a physical trait you possess (e.g. gender, race, religious symbols, body size)

PROMPT #3: How does the death of George Floyd, at the hands of police officers, make you feel?

"They're willing to listen," said Princess Byron a recent LHS graduate. "Nobody is talking over anybody. They're sitting here and listening to us, and that's the best thing to know we have the opportunity to come and talk to them, and it's just great."

Lincoln High doesn't have a set date for when they'll do this again, but the response was so great they're planning to do another conversation group this summer.