Lincoln High staff member assaulted by student, both sent to hospital

A Lincoln High School staff member was assaulted by a student on Tuesday, sending both the staff member and the student to the hospital, according to a letter sent to parents.

According to officials, the student struck a staff member in the hallway Tuesday morning.

The staff member then attempted to restrain the student and was eventually assisted by other staff members and administrators once they became aware, the letter states.

Both the student and staff member received medical treatment and were transported to the hospital. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Public School Security are continuing to investigate the incident, according to LPS.

Below is the letter Lincoln High officials sent to parents:

Links families,

There was an incident this morning involving a staff member and a student. Many students may not even be aware that it occurred. We want to prepare you with information in case your child has questions or concerns.

This morning, one of our students struck a staff member in the hallway. The staff member tried to restrain the student. When other staff members became aware, they and administrators immediately responded to assist. We also followed our protocols and contacted Lincoln police for additional assistance. We will continue to work with Lincoln Public Schools Security and Lincoln police to fully investigate the incident.

Both the student and the staff member required medical treatment and were transported to the hospital. We want to thank the emergency medical professionals for their quick response, as well as staff who helped with the situation.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me.

Mark Larson

Principal